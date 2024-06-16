Quarry LP Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 309,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAA opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

