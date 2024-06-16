Quarry LP Increases Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

