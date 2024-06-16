Quarry LP Invests $54,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Braidwell LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,278,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,734.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,734.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

