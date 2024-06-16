Quarry LP Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $18,720,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

