Quarry LP Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 365,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.