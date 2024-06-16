Quarry LP Makes New $56,000 Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.