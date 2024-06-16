Quarry LP Makes New $62,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quarry LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EGP opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.31.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

