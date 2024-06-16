Quarry LP Makes New $69,000 Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.93.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $627,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $627,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,596 shares of company stock worth $3,924,525. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
