Quarry LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $12,358,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 51,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 144,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

