Quarry LP Purchases 41 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $590.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

