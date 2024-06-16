Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $82,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.17 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

