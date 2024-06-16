Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CNM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

