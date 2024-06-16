Quarry LP Reduces Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

