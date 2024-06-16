Quarry LP Sells 1,008 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Quarry LP lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $42,370,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 97,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %

CLF opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

