Quarry LP Sells 66 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,336,346. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

