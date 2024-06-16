Quarry LP Sells 815 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after buying an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 533,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

