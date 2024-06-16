Quarry LP Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 229,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,016 shares of company stock worth $6,814,969. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

