Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

