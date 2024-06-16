Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DGX opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.