Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.45. 25,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 266,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

