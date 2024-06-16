Raimond Diederik Sells 10,077 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total value of C$1,318,575.45.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of DSG opened at C$129.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$95.03 and a 12-month high of C$137.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
