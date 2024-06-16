Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,107,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

