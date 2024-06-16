Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

