Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

