Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

