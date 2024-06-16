Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

