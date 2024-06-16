Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $464,800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $100.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

