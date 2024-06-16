Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

