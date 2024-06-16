Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

HON stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

