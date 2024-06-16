Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.2 %

Kenvue stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

