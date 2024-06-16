Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

