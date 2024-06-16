Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

