Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after buying an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 301.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

