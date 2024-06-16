reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

reAlpha Tech stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $575.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 2,124.92%.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

