Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.25. 786,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,386,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

