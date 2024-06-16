Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72.

Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Joellen Legg bought 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $50,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

