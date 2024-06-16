Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
