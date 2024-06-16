Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Down 4.9%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.26 and last traded at $135.71. Approximately 45,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 448,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -288.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.