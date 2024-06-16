Regal Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.97 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

