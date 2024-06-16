Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

