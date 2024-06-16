Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,366,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

