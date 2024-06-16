Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Barclays decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.