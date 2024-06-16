Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in Microsoft by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $442.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $443.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

