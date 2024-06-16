Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 118 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

