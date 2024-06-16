Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.24

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $28.00. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 15,670 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a current ratio of 54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth $467,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

