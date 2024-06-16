Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 454,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 545,528 shares.The stock last traded at $123.98 and had previously closed at $125.94.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

