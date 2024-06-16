Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.8 %

RVMD opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

