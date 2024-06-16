Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Buys $16,813.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $16,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rezolute alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 7,500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $20,175.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275.00.

Rezolute Stock Down 23.4 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RZLT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rezolute

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.