RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.85.

Shares of RH stock opened at $229.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.34. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in RH by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

