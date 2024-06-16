Richard Deal Sells 13,591 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,390.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,238.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $764.49 and a one year high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

