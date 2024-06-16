Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Up 4.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

